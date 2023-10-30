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Switching your customers to ACH Pull

Payment follow-up email: Short email template

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Last editedOct 20231 min read

A short email to follow up on a payment with a method that isn't ACH Pull.

Subject line: 

Thanks for your purchase. Save on your next payment

Body copy:

Hi [customer first name],

We appreciate your payment and want to thank you for being a loyal customer. Your invoice is attached below for reference. 

We now offer ACH Pull as a payment option and think you'll benefit from it. You can enjoy the following advantages: 

  • Hassle-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.

  • Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.

  • Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with Regulation E, which protects you from unauthorized payments.

Say goodbye to manual payments and embrace the convenience of ACH Pull. 

Setting up an ACH Pull payment is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your ACH Pull payments [Insert your mandate creation link].

  2. Provide your bank account number and routing number.

  3. All done, your payments will be taken automatically

You will be notified by our ACH Pull provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 1 day prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.