Payment follow-up email: Discount offer

Last editedOct 20231 min read
An email to follow up on a payment with a different method to ACH Pull offering a discount.
Subject line:
Thank you for your purchase. Save on your next payment
Body copy:
Dear [Customer first name],
Thank you for your recent [purchase/payment]. We highly value you as a customer and are dedicated to continuously improving your experience with us.
We would love to offer you a special discount of [X% / $X] on your next payment with us if you choose to use our ACH Pull payment method.
Paying with ACH Pull provides some great advantages:
Automated payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about missing a payment - it works automatically for convenience and peace of mind.
Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details, as your bank account doesn't expire, ensuring continuous payments.
Early notifications and cancel any time: You will be notified a minimum of 1 day before a payment is taken and you can cancel your payments any time directly from your bank account for added flexibility.
Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with Regulation E, which protects you from unauthorized payments.
Setting up an ACH Pull payment is simple:
Follow this link to set up your ACH Pull payments. [Insert your mandate creation link].
Provide your bank account number and routing number.
You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.
You will be notified by our ACH Pull provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 1 day prior to the payment being deducted from your account.
Thanks again for your support.
Kind regards,
[Company representative]
[Company name]