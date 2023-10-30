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Switching your customers to ACH Pull

Payment follow-up email: Discount offer

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Last editedOct 20231 min read

An email to follow up on a payment with a different method to ACH Pull offering a discount.

Subject line:

Thank you for your purchase. Save on your next payment

Body copy:

Dear [Customer first name],

Thank you for your recent [purchase/payment]. We highly value you as a customer and are dedicated to continuously improving your experience with us.

We would love to offer you a special discount of [X% / $X] on your next payment with us if you choose to use our ACH Pull payment method. 

Paying with ACH Pull provides some great advantages: 

  • Automated payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about missing a payment - it works automatically for convenience and peace of mind.

  • Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details, as your bank account doesn't expire, ensuring continuous payments.

  • Early notifications and cancel any time: You will be notified a minimum of 1 day before a payment is taken and you can cancel your payments any time directly from your bank account for added flexibility.

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with Regulation E, which protects you from unauthorized payments.

Setting up an ACH Pull payment is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your ACH Pull payments. [Insert your mandate creation link].

  2. Provide your bank account number and routing number.

  3. You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our ACH Pull provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 1 day prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards, 

[Company representative]

[Company name]

PreviousPayment follow-up email: Short email template

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.