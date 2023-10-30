Payment follow-up email: Discount offer

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Thank you for your purchase. Save on your next payment

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Dear [Customer first name],

Thank you for your recent [purchase/payment]. We highly value you as a customer and are dedicated to continuously improving your experience with us.

We would love to offer you a special discount of [X% / $X] on your next payment with us if you choose to use our ACH Pull payment method.

Paying with ACH Pull provides some great advantages:

Automated payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about missing a payment - it works automatically for convenience and peace of mind.

Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details, as your bank account doesn't expire, ensuring continuous payments.

Early notifications and cancel any time: You will be notified a minimum of 1 day before a payment is taken and you can cancel your payments any time directly from your bank account for added flexibility.

Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with Regulation E, which protects you from unauthorized payments.

Setting up an ACH Pull payment is simple:

Follow this link to set up your ACH Pull payments. [Insert your mandate creation link]. Provide your bank account number and routing number. You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our ACH Pull provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 1 day prior to the payment being deducted from your account.

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]