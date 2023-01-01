Skip to content

Chargebee's preferred bank payment partner

Payments and billing managed all in one place

Make recurring revenue easy and keep happy customers with GoCardless for Chargebee

Powering recurring revenue and customer experience

Reduce customer churn

Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates and a seamless customer payments experience

Automate the admin

Streamline your end-to-end billing and payments process through one simple integration

Reduce costs by 56%

With cheaper fees than cards, faster payments and less admin, reduce the cost of collecting payments by 56%

Get one source of truth

Make better decisions with greater visibility over payment statuses. Stay in control of your cash flow

8x8
deel mono
diaperstork
premierpc
capital on tap
oxio

  • “The GoCardless for Chargebee integration allows us to raise invoices, collect payments and reconcile them without any manual intervention or data entry from our finance team”

    Joseph Robins, COO, Archa

  • “GoCardless has ensured that the revenue we expect actually materializes. GoCardless also provides a more user-friendly payment option for customers.”

    Jon Chee, Co-founder and CEO, Excedr

  • “GoCardless enables customers to authorize us to pull money from their accounts, so we can schedule payments at the optimum time.”

    Courtney Chin, Director of FinTech Ops, Deel

  • “Paying with a low-cost method like ACH debit makes a big difference for small businesses. It allows us to reduce costs, and more money stays in the local economy.”

    Carrie Pollak, Owner, Diaper Stork

Payments and billing all in one place

Integrate GoCardless through your Chargebee platform to start automating your entire process from billing to payment and reconciliation. 

Ready to maximize your cash flow?

Speak to one of our payments experts about using GoCardless for your business. 