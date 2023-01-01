Chargebee's preferred bank payment partner
Payments and billing managed all in one place
Make recurring revenue easy and keep happy customers with GoCardless for Chargebee
Powering recurring revenue and customer experience
Reduce customer churn
Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates and a seamless customer payments experience
Automate the admin
Streamline your end-to-end billing and payments process through one simple integration
Reduce costs by 56%
With cheaper fees than cards, faster payments and less admin, reduce the cost of collecting payments by 56%
Get one source of truth
Make better decisions with greater visibility over payment statuses. Stay in control of your cash flow
Payments and billing all in one place
Integrate GoCardless through your Chargebee platform to start automating your entire process from billing to payment and reconciliation.
Ready to maximise your cash flow?
Speak to one of our payments experts about using GoCardless for your business.