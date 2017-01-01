Skip to content
GoCardless for FinancialForce, powered by Asperato

Simplifying Payments for your Business

Why Account to Account payments is the ideal means to collect recurring payments and invoices

All the features you need to streamline your payments

  • Reduce your total costs

    Reduce your total costs

    Total Cost of payment collection processes are equivalent to 3% of your revenue, eliminate these manual tasks and bring all payments data in real-time onto Salesforce.

  • Improve cash flow and team efficiency

    Improve cash flow and team efficiency

    Benefit from automated, intelligent payment retries to reduce payment failures to as low as 0.5%. Zero manual processes, one source of truth.

  • Reduce complexity with one integration

    Reduce complexity with one integration

    Leverage GoCardless to take bank-bank payments in over 30 countries, as well as take instant payments via open banking.

Join FinancialForce and Asperato as we cover:
  • Why it's important to optimise bank-to-bank payments across revenue operations.

  • Benefits of adopting a pre-built solution over building your own integrations.

  • What you can do today to help reduce DSO costs and drive successful payment collections across the Salesforce and FinancialForce platforms.

  • How to optimise your payments with Success+ and Open Banking.

If you have not experienced hassle free, auto collected invoice via Account to Account payments then this session is for you.

Speakers

  • Nick Chaffe, CEO & Co-Founder, Asperato

  • Phoebe Foy-Phillips, Head of EMEA Alliances and Channels, FinancialForce

  • Ella Thomsen, Senior Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

"It’s become clear that GoCardless, alongside Asperato, has taken everything good about Direct Debit and added in all the modern features that make it supremely reliable and easy to manage.”

Stephen Paynter Finance Director, Crunch

