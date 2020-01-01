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Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business
We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs
We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers
Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know
Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means
AIDA funnel marketing can streamline your advertising efforts. Here’s how
Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you
What is fiscal policy, and why is it important for businesses? Find out more
A business valuation helps you whether you’re buying, selling, or investing
Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business
Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory
What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?
Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy
Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers
When inflation coincides with a stagnant economy, it’s called stagflation
A business financial statement is a good indicator of its health. Here’s how
What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?
Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.
Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed
What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses
Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive
What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know
Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses