Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business
The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business

Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business

2 min read
Finance
Why is Cash Flow Management Important?
Why is Cash Flow Management Important?

We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs

2 min read
Finance
Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses
Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses

We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers

2 min read
Finance
10 essential financial terms to know
10 essential financial terms to know

Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know

2 min read
Finance
Guide to the compound interest formula
Guide to the compound interest formula

Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means

2 min read
Finance
7 important financial ratios
7 important financial ratios
3 min read
Finance
What is the AIDA model?
What is the AIDA model?

AIDA funnel marketing can streamline your advertising efforts. Here’s how

2 min read
Growth
What is deflation?
What is deflation?

Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you

3 min read
Finance
How fiscal policy impacts business
How fiscal policy impacts business

What is fiscal policy, and why is it important for businesses? Find out more

2 min read
Finance
How to value a business
How to value a business

A business valuation helps you whether you’re buying, selling, or investing

3 min read
Finance
Introduction to macroeconomics
Introduction to macroeconomics

Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business

3 min read
Finance
Understanding microeconomics
Understanding microeconomics

Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory

3 min read
Finance
Is impact investing profitable?
Is impact investing profitable?

What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?

2 min read
Finance
Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples
Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples

Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy

2 min read
Finance
Introduction to behavioural economics
Introduction to behavioural economics

Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers

3 min read
Finance
Stagflation: definition, causes, and examples
Stagflation: definition, causes, and examples

When inflation coincides with a stagnant economy, it’s called stagflation

2 min read
Finance
Guide to financial statements
Guide to financial statements

A business financial statement is a good indicator of its health. Here’s how

3 min read
Finance
5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them
5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them

What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?

5 min read
Enterprise
5 key findings on how consumers choose to pay
5 key findings on how consumers choose to pay

Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.

3 min read
Enterprise
What does it mean to be a blue chip?
What does it mean to be a blue chip?

Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed

2 min read
Finance
Financial instruments: definition and examples
Financial instruments: definition and examples

What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses

3 min read
Finance
How does recession impact businesses?
How does recession impact businesses?

Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive

3 min read
Finance
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples

What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Finance
Revolving credit: definition and examples
Revolving credit: definition and examples

Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses

3 min read
Finance

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.