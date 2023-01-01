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Find out what’s meant by intellectual property and what each type entails.
What does PCI DSS stand for and how does it relate to payment processing?
What does ASC 606 stand for and how does it apply to the income statement?
Why is PCI compliance for small business so important?
Getting a tax number for a business is an essential step.
An average licensing fee involves money paid for permission to use an asset.
What is estimated tax? This income tax applies to all businesses.
Double refund chargeback can take a toll on your company’s revenue.
Most but not all nonprofit organizations in the US can be exempt from taxes
A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better
Everything you need to know about the Fair Work Act and how to comply with it
We explain Labor Force Participation Rate and why it matters to employers.
Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements
Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)
Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract
What did the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, accomplish? Read on
Navigate the ins and outs of a tax lien on a business, right here.
Understanding the Nacha operating rules is important for managing ACH payments.
Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.
Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.
Find out everything you need to know about the grandfather clause.
We break down PSD2 and find out what it means to U.S. businesses.