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Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.
You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.
Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.
Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.
Explore the importance of depreciation in accounting, right here.
A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.
Learn more about how to build a SaaS financial model with our guide.
Our comprehensive overview of SaaS subscription management.
82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.
with Michael Krantz, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships for US at GoCardless
Steps we're taking to ensure the safety of staff and continuity of our service.
What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.
A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.
We break down how to calculate the provision for bad and doubtful debts.
Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.
Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.
Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.
Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...
Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.
Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.
Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.
BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.
Our comprehensive guide to calculating customer acquisition cost.
See how payments can help with building and sustaining competitive advantage.