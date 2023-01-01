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What Is Break-Even Analysis?
What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

3 min read
Finance
Expanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments
Expanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments

You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.

3 min read
Global Payments
What does days payable outstanding mean?
What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
What is depreciation in accounting?
What is depreciation in accounting?

Explore the importance of depreciation in accounting, right here.

3 min read
Accountants
What is a prepayment?
What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
Building a SaaS startup financial model
Building a SaaS startup financial model

Learn more about how to build a SaaS financial model with our guide.

2 min read
SaaS
A SaaS guide to subscription management
A SaaS guide to subscription management

Our comprehensive overview of SaaS subscription management.

2 min read
SaaS
The complete guide to optimizing your accounts receivable
The complete guide to optimizing your accounts receivable

82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.

PDF
Cash flow
Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

with Michael Krantz, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships for US at GoCardless

Webinar
Growth
13 March update: COVID-19 precautions
13 March update: COVID-19 precautions

Steps we're taking to ensure the safety of staff and continuity of our service.

1 min read
GoCardless
What is accounts payable and receivable process
What is accounts payable and receivable process

What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.

2 min read
Cash flow
ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system
ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system

A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.

2 min read
Subscription
Guide to the provision for doubtful debts
Guide to the provision for doubtful debts

We break down how to calculate the provision for bad and doubtful debts.

2 min read
Accountants
Operating cash flow ratio formula
Operating cash flow ratio formula

Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas

Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?

Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...

2 min read
Cash flow
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min read
Subscription
What is a payment processor?
What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min read
Payments
A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses
A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses

Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.

5 min read
Payments
What is a Bank Identification Code (BIC code)?
What is a Bank Identification Code (BIC code)?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.

2 min read
Payments
How to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?
How to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?

Our comprehensive guide to calculating customer acquisition cost.

2 min read
Subscription
Building a sustainable competitive advantage through payments
Building a sustainable competitive advantage through payments

See how payments can help with building and sustaining competitive advantage.

3 min read
Retention

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