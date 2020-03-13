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13 March update: COVID-19 precautions

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Last editedMar 20201 min read

We are taking steps to ensure the safety of our staff and the continuity of our service

As concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 continue to rise, we are taking the necessary steps to safeguard our employees and ensure that we can continue to deliver a high level of service to our customers. 

Our teams are closely monitoring government and regulatory advice and following the recommended actions. In addition, we are implementing the following precautionary measures:

  • We will close our offices around the world on Monday 16 March and will move all employees to remote working until further notice

  • We are canceling all work travel effective immediately until the end of April

  • We are postponing all external events until the end of April, where they cannot be held via video conference

Ensuring continuity of service

We have robust processes in place and have considered pandemic situations as part of our ongoing business continuity for some time. As a company that has been built on cloud-based and remotely accessible tools, we believe we are well-placed to deal with the coming challenges with no impact on the service we provide our customers.

We are focusing on our most critical processes to ensure continuity of service across multiple scenarios, including those where significant members of staff may be unavailable.  Our incident response and management teams continue to meet on a daily basis to ensure that our response is appropriate and that we are able to adjust our operations in real-time as the situation develops.

We will provide additional updates if there are any developments that change this assessment.

Visit our COVID-19 FAQ page for more information.

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.