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What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
What does PSD2 mean for US businesses?
What does PSD2 mean for US businesses?

We break down PSD2 and find out what it means to U.S. businesses.

2 min read
Regulations
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?

Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.

2 min read
Cash flow
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable

Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...

2 min read
Cash flow
What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?
What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?

Find out how to calculate return on capital employed (ROCE).

2 min read
Accountants
5 key steps to taking your business global
5 key steps to taking your business global

Want to learn how to take your business global? Here’s how to do it.

2 min read
Global Payments
Small business tax credits and your business
Small business tax credits and your business

Are you eligible for small business tax credits? Find out here.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)
How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)

Calculating NPV? Here’s our net present value formula.

2 min read
Accountants
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

Earnings before interest and taxes measures your company’s profitability.

2 min read
Accountants
An introduction to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)
An introduction to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

3 min read
Accountants
Small business guide to building the balance sheet
Small business guide to building the balance sheet

What is a balance sheet is & what does it tell you about your financial health?

3 min read
Finance
Payment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
Payment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How US businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

2 min read
Payments
Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.
Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.

The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.

2 min read
Payments
5 facts about how B2B SaaS customers choose to pay
5 facts about how B2B SaaS customers choose to pay

Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.

3 min read
Payments
What Brexit means for the USA: A Small Business Guide
What Brexit means for the USA: A Small Business Guide

We break down the main things your business should consider regarding Brexit.

3 min read
Private equity definition, how it works and pros & cons
Private equity definition, how it works and pros & cons

If your business is seeking investment, you need to understand private equity.

3 min read
Start-Up Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Start a Business?
Start-Up Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Start a Business?

New business owners shouldn’t underestimate the cost of setting up a company...

3 min read
Growth
How to access capital for entrepreneurs
How to access capital for entrepreneurs

How to overcome one of the most significant barriers to growing your business.

2 min read
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2022
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2022

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
Subscription
Your top questions about churn answered
Your top questions about churn answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.

3 min read
Retention
A guide to SaaS pricing models and strategies
A guide to SaaS pricing models and strategies

Our comprehensive guide the most popular SaaS pricing models and strategies.

3 min read
Subscription
How to protect your business from fraud
How to protect your business from fraud

For businesses across the country, fraud is a very serious problem.

3 min read
Threats and opportunities for subscription businesses going global
Threats and opportunities for subscription businesses going global

Ahead of his keynote speech at the Subscription Summit 2020, GoCardless CMO Neil Morgan gives his take on the opportunities facing businesses of the booming global subscription economy; and the pitfalls to avoid when thinking about payments.

2 min read

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.