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How does depreciation affect cash flow?
How does depreciation affect cash flow?

Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?

Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Net Profit Margin
Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min read
Finance
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?

What is contribution margin? Check out our guide for more information.

2 min read
Accountants
What are trade receivables?
What are trade receivables?

Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Customer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies
Customer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies

Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.

2 min read
Retention
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min read
Retention
What is bank debit?
What is bank debit?

Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.

3 min read
Payments
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

2 min read
Finance
How to Grow Your Business
How to Grow Your Business

We searched for the most-asked questions about growth. Here are the answers.

5 min read
Growth
How financial projections can help your business
How financial projections can help your business

Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.

3 min read
Finance
How to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN)
How to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Everything you need to know about Federal Employer Identification Numbers.

2 min read
Starting a Business
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
Why does MRR churn matter for SaaS businesses?
Why does MRR churn matter for SaaS businesses?

Get the lowdown on MRR for SaaS businesses with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Subscription
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min read
Accountants
How to develop an effective annual plan
How to develop an effective annual plan

Find out how to make an annual operating plan with our simple guide.

3 min read
Growth
The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

Find out more about IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services with our handy guide.

3 min read
Subscription
GoCardless & Zuora team up to provide US subscription businesses the best way to collect recurring payments
GoCardless & Zuora team up to provide US subscription businesses the best way to collect recurring payments

GoCardless & Zuora now offer ACH debit for US subscription businesses.

3 min read
GoCardless
Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity
Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity

It's time businesses adopted the mantra of customer choice to payments too.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies
5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

2 min read
Entrepreneurial
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

2 min read
Finance
How to Do a SWOT Analysis
How to Do a SWOT Analysis

Explore the importance of SWOT analyses with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Entrepreneurial

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