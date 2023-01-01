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Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.
Learn more about the importance of requisition forms with our handy guide.
Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.
GoCardless & Recurly offer better coverage for subscription businesses
Three main strategies to boost growth
Want to know more about proration? Check out our prorated definition.
Our guide on how to collect unpaid invoices from customers. Read on for more.
Our comprehensive guide to perpetual licenses vs. subscription licenses.
Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.
Made for payment success.
We break down everything you need to know about levered free cash flow.
See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.
What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?
We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.
Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.
Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.
Want to know more about remittance advice slips? Read our definitive guide.
Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.
What happens if an ACH payment is returned? Find out right here.
What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?
Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.
Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.