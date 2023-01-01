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What is purchase requisition?
What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

3 min read
Business Management
What are the different dividend policy types?
What are the different dividend policy types?

Understand the differences between the four main dividend policy types.

3 min read
Finance
Online Payments
Online Payments

A complete guide to online payments for businesses.

Guide
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business

GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.

1 min read
GoCardless
The small business guide to purchase orders
The small business guide to purchase orders

Everything you need to know about purchase orders, plus a free template.

4 min read
Finance
How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

3 min read
Invoicing
What is supply chain finance?
What is supply chain finance?

Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.

2 min read
Finance
How your business can benefit from economies of scale
How your business can benefit from economies of scale

Cost reductions can occur when businesses increase production. Learn more here.

4 min read
Growth
Invoicing: A complete guide
Invoicing: A complete guide

A complete guide to invoicing and invoices.

Guide
What is constant purchasing power accounting (CPPA)?
What is constant purchasing power accounting (CPPA)?

Learn about the accounting method known as constant purchasing power accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
What is value-based contracting?
What is value-based contracting?

Find out more about value-based contracting models with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How alternative payment methods are changing the payments market
How alternative payment methods are changing the payments market

What are alternative payment methods? Check out our definitive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How SaaS companies can improve customer lifecycle
How SaaS companies can improve customer lifecycle

Discover more about how to boost your SaaS company’s customer lifecycle.

3 min read
Subscription
Payment terms: An overview
Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

4 min read
Finance
What are the main online payment methods?
What are the main online payment methods?

You have two main options for taking recurring payments online. Learn more here.

7 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Direct Debit: A Beginner's Guide
Direct Debit: A Beginner's Guide

Everything you wanted to know about Direct Debit - also called ACH Debit or bank debit.

Guide
SEPA
SEPA

Our guide to collecting payments by SEPA.

Guide
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management

Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.

2 min read
Cash flow
How long does an international bank transfer take?
How long does an international bank transfer take?
2 min read
Global Payments
What are the challenges of real-time global payments?
What are the challenges of real-time global payments?

There are several challenges associated with global cross-border payments.

2 min read
Global Payments
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?

Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.

3 min read
Finance
Is a freemium business model right for my business?
Is a freemium business model right for my business?

When should businesses consider moving to a freemium business model?

2 min read
Growth
What is the grandfather clause?
What is the grandfather clause?

Find out everything you need to know about the grandfather clause.

3 min read
Regulations
How to calculate annual churn rate
How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

2 min read
Retention

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.