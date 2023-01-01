Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.
Understand the differences between the four main dividend policy types.
GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.
Everything you need to know about purchase orders, plus a free template.
Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.
Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.
Cost reductions can occur when businesses increase production. Learn more here.
Learn about the accounting method known as constant purchasing power accounting.
Find out more about value-based contracting models with our definitive guide.
What are alternative payment methods? Check out our definitive guide.
Discover more about how to boost your SaaS company’s customer lifecycle.
Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.
You have two main options for taking recurring payments online. Learn more here.
Everything you wanted to know about Direct Debit - also called ACH Debit or bank debit.
Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.
There are several challenges associated with global cross-border payments.
Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.
When should businesses consider moving to a freemium business model?
Find out everything you need to know about the grandfather clause.
Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.