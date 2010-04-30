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Cash flow

Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis

with Catherine Birkett, CFO, GoCardless

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Thursday, April 30th 10-11am (PT)

With Catherine Birkett, CFO GoCardless

Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow wasn't the priority before, it is now. In this webinar Catherine Birkett, CFO of GoCardless, shares advice that businesses can act upon immediately to get a grip on their cash flow. She'll also discuss what you can do long term to weather the next storm. Topics include:

  • Calculating your current cash flow position and projections

  • Reviewing capital expenditures

  • Accessing immediate financing options

  • Putting new debtor & creditor management strategies in place

  • Visibility of payments progress

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.