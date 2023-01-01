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Cash flow

The complete guide to optimizing your accounts receivable

82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.

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Everything rests on cash flow. 82% of all businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future.

But how can you help your business fix cash flow? By fixing its entire accounts receivable. Our guide will help you do just that, by looking at two key areas of your accounts receivable:

  • How to optimize your processes

  • How to optimize your clients

We'll walk through what metrics to set, practical advice for instant results and take an in-depth look at how switching payment methods could transform the way you get paid.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.