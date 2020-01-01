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Accounting period: a complete guide
Accounting period: a complete guide

Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business

2 min read
Accountants
5 best free financial tools for business
5 best free financial tools for business

Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great

2 min read
Business Management
What is a cash runway?
What is a cash runway?

Discover how monitoring cash runway goes hand in hand with business health

2 min read
Cash flow
What is a unit trust?
What is a unit trust?

A unit trust is a form of open-ended group investment

2 min read
Finance
What is a credit sale?
What is a credit sale?

A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale

2 min read
Finance
What is a letter of credit?
What is a letter of credit?

A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank

2 min read
Finance
What is leverage ratio?
What is leverage ratio?

Find out how debt measures up with the leverage ratio

2 min read
Finance
What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?
What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?

Are you using key performance indicators (KPIs) effectively?

2 min read
Business Management
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it

Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies

2 min read
Accountants
Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?
Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?

Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life

2 min read
Finance
What is counterparty risk?
What is counterparty risk?

Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations

2 min read
Finance
Fundamental analysis: a complete guide
Fundamental analysis: a complete guide

Make smarter investments using a fundamental analysis strategy

2 min read
Business Management
Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures
Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures

And other key insights from our 2020 payment success index.

2 min read
Enterprise
Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?
Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?

Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business

3 min read
Finance
Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?
Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?

Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how

2 min read
Accountants
What is a zero-based budget?
What is a zero-based budget?

Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What is time value of money?
What is time value of money?

Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments

2 min read
Accountants
What is intrinsic value?
What is intrinsic value?

Learn why intrinsic value is so important for investors

3 min read
Finance
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

2 min read
Accountants
What is a balloon payment?
What is a balloon payment?

Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more

2 min read
Accountants
Hedge Accounting 101
Hedge Accounting 101

Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods

2 min read
Accountants
What are debt securities?
What are debt securities?

Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless

2 min read
Accountants
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min read
Finance
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min read
Finance

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