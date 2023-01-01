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Small business challenges can make or break a company.
What is the EFAA and what are the types of holds on funds?
Discover the pros and cons of LLC guaranteed payments.
Get the inside track on the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, right here.
Reduce purchase order lead time for better inventory management.
Could an annuity contract be right for you? Here’s what you need to know.
Floating interest rates can significantly affect your loan repayments.
Make your website more user-friendly with the right types of payment methods.
Make sure to go through our checklist for hiring an employee.
Expense ratio represents the percentage of funds spent on operating fees.
Automatic payments make life easier for both company and client.
Create a predictable cash flow by minimizing outgoings and maximizing sales.
Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.
Hear from Chargebee, Cuckoo and GoCardless about how they’ve leveraged cloud-based payments to scale and grow their businesses.
Smart card reader software facilitates wireless payment processing.
Learn how to do a cash flow budget and why it’s important for your business.
What does the quote to cash process involve? Here’s what to know.
Find out how payment terms work according to industry standards.
Which small business management style is right for you?
How to source public and private small business funding
The best CMS for startups are easy to use and flexible.
The best ecommerce checkout process should be intuitive for customers.