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4 Small Business Challenges Everyone Faces
4 Small Business Challenges Everyone Faces

Small business challenges can make or break a company.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is the Expedited Funds Availability Act?
What Is the Expedited Funds Availability Act?

What is the EFAA and what are the types of holds on funds?

2 min read
Finance
What Are Guaranteed Payments LLC?
What Are Guaranteed Payments LLC?

Discover the pros and cons of LLC guaranteed payments.

3 min read
Payments
Understanding the Electronic Fund Transfer Act
Understanding the Electronic Fund Transfer Act

Get the inside track on the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What Is Purchase Order Lead Time?
What Is Purchase Order Lead Time?

Reduce purchase order lead time for better inventory management.

2 min read
Finance
What Is an Annuity?
What Is an Annuity?

Could an annuity contract be right for you? Here’s what you need to know.

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Floating Interest Rate
What Is a Floating Interest Rate

Floating interest rates can significantly affect your loan repayments.

2 min read
Payments
Payment methods to improve customer experience
Payment methods to improve customer experience

Make your website more user-friendly with the right types of payment methods.

6 min read
Payments
Employee Hiring: Small Business Checklist
Employee Hiring: Small Business Checklist

Make sure to go through our checklist for hiring an employee.

3 min read
Growth
What Are Net Liquid Assets?
What Are Net Liquid Assets?

What does net liquid assets mean for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
Defining Expense Ratio
Defining Expense Ratio

Expense ratio represents the percentage of funds spent on operating fees.

2 min read
Growth
Benefits of Automatic Payments for SMBs
Benefits of Automatic Payments for SMBs

Automatic payments make life easier for both company and client.

2 min read
Payments
How to Create a Predictable Cash Flow
How to Create a Predictable Cash Flow

Create a predictable cash flow by minimizing outgoings and maximizing sales.

2 min read
Cash flow
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

Webinar
Enterprise
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native

Hear from Chargebee, Cuckoo and GoCardless about  how they’ve leveraged cloud-based payments to scale and grow  their businesses.

Webinar
Open banking
What is a Smart Card?
What is a Smart Card?

Smart card reader software facilitates wireless payment processing.

2 min read
Payments
What Is a Cash Flow Budget?
What Is a Cash Flow Budget?

Learn how to do a cash flow budget and why it’s important for your business.

3 min read
Cash flow
What Is Quote to Cash?
What Is Quote to Cash?

What does the quote to cash process involve? Here’s what to know.

2 min read
Business Management
Average Payment Terms by Industry
Average Payment Terms by Industry

Find out how payment terms work according to industry standards.

2 min read
Payments
Best Management Style for Small Businesses
Best Management Style for Small Businesses

Which small business management style is right for you?

2 min read
Business Management
Where To Find Public And Private Small Business Funding
Where To Find Public And Private Small Business Funding

How to source public and private small business funding

2 min read
Growth
The Best CMS Platforms for Startups
The Best CMS Platforms for Startups

The best CMS for startups are easy to use and flexible.

2 min read
Growth
Ecommerce Checkout Best Practices
Ecommerce Checkout Best Practices

The best ecommerce checkout process should be intuitive for customers.

2 min read
Growth
Subscription Payments
Subscription Payments
3 min read
Payments

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.