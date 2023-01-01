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What Is Predatory Pricing?
What Is Predatory Pricing?

Predatory pricing is an illegal strategy of lowering prices to undercut rivals.

2 min read
Finance
Do Small Businesses Pay Estimated Tax?
Do Small Businesses Pay Estimated Tax?

What is estimated tax? This income tax applies to all businesses.

2 min read
Regulations
Efficiently Taking Subscription Payments
Efficiently Taking Subscription Payments

Find out how and why to work with subscription payment plans

2 min read
Subscription
Payment Methods and Business Growth Explained
Payment Methods and Business Growth Explained

Payment methods have a significant impact on business growth

2 min read
Growth
Ways for Small Businesses to Reduce Churn Rate
Ways for Small Businesses to Reduce Churn Rate

Discover the best ways to reduce churn rate and improve retention.

3 min read
Retention
What Is Churn Rate?
What Is Churn Rate?

Discover the churn rate meaning and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Retention
How to Reduce Your Business Admin
How to Reduce Your Business Admin

Should you use outsourcing to streamline your business admin load?

2 min read
Business Management
4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid
4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid

What are the most expensive types of payment methods?

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
IBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained
IBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained

IBAN identifies the bank and SWIFT identifies the bank account.

2 min read
Finance
Procure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?
Procure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?

Procure to pay is a coordinated series of events that ends with vendor payment

2 min read
Finance
What Is Churn Rate?
What Is Churn Rate?

Discover the churn rate meaning and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Retention
How to Reduce Your Business Admin
How to Reduce Your Business Admin

Should you use outsourcing to streamline your business admin load?

2 min read
Business Management
4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid
4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid

What are the most expensive types of payment methods?

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
IBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained
IBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained

IBAN identifies the bank and SWIFT identifies the bank account.

2 min read
Payments
Procure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?
Procure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?

Procure to pay is a coordinated series of events that ends with vendor payment

2 min read
Finance
Reasons to review small business expenses regularly
Reasons to review small business expenses regularly

Do you have a small business expense tracking system? Here’s why you should.

2 min read
Cash flow
Foreign Debt and Your Company Credit Report
Foreign Debt and Your Company Credit Report

Does your credit score follow you to another country? Yes and no

2 min read
Global Payments
The 8 Best Payment Processing Systems
The 8 Best Payment Processing Systems

Learn what the best online payment processing companies have in common.

3 min read
Payments
Why Are US Companies Paying Suppliers Late?
Why Are US Companies Paying Suppliers Late?

Why can large firms delay payments to their suppliers?

2 min read
Finance
B2B Credit Management: What Is It?
B2B Credit Management: What Is It?

B2B credit management companies take all the guesswork out of B2B sales.

2 min read
Finance
Creating an Invoice for Consulting Services
Creating an Invoice for Consulting Services

Wondering how to invoice clients? Here’s an A-Z of consulting fee invoices.

3 min read
Invoicing
How Does Cash Flow Help in Decision Making?
How Does Cash Flow Help in Decision Making?

Discover why cash flow analysis is important for making decisions.

2 min read
Cash flow
What Is An Owner's Draw?
What Is An Owner's Draw?

A straightforward guide to owner’s draw for small businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
Creditors of Dissolved Companies
Creditors of Dissolved Companies

Dissolved companies still have an obligation to their creditors.

2 min read
Business Management

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