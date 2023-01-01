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Getting a tax number for a business is an essential step.
Do small businesses need a website? It’s usually a good idea.
Accounts payable and cash flow are closely linked to each other.
How important is branding? It creates better customer relationships.
Start a membership site to create a loyal customer base.
Retainer invoices allow you to collect down payments for projects.
Get paid on time every time with a digital marketing agency invoice.
How does open banking in Europe compare to the USA?
Find out if your business donations to charity entitle you to tax deductions.
Find out how to ask for payment politely from customers
The best merchant services for small businesses are scalable and flexible.
Here’s what to consider when setting up a business bank account.
Are Buy Now Pay Later options right for you? Here’s what to consider.
Cost of goods sold refers to the direct costs of manufacturing a product.
Find out how US SaaS Businesses Leverage Bank Debit Payments to Scale
BNPL goes mainstream as four in ten Americans plan to use it this holiday season
Find out the reasons to accept rent payments online in our guide.
Everything you need to know about small business investment companies
While they are convenient, debit card fees can be expensive.
Recurring billing is a great way to ensure regular revenue.
Find out how to improve your click through rate.
An average licensing fee involves money paid for permission to use an asset.
Building a marketing budget plan is essential to business success.