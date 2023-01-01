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How to Get a Tax ID for Small Businesses
How to Get a Tax ID for Small Businesses

Getting a tax number for a business is an essential step.

2 min read
Regulations
Why Do Small Businesses Need a Website?
Why Do Small Businesses Need a Website?

Do small businesses need a website? It’s usually a good idea.

2 min read
Growth
How Does Accounts Payable Affect Cash Flow?
How Does Accounts Payable Affect Cash Flow?

Accounts payable and cash flow are closely linked to each other.

2 min read
Cash flow
How Important Is Branding for Small Businesses?
How Important Is Branding for Small Businesses?

How important is branding? It creates better customer relationships.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Start a Membership Site
How to Start a Membership Site

Start a membership site to create a loyal customer base.

2 min read
Business Management
Guide to Retainer Invoices
Guide to Retainer Invoices

Retainer invoices allow you to collect down payments for projects.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Digital Marketing Invoice?
What Is a Digital Marketing Invoice?

Get paid on time every time with a digital marketing agency invoice.

2 min read
Accountants
Difference in Open Banking in Europe vs US
Difference in Open Banking in Europe vs US

How does open banking in Europe compare to the USA?

2 min read
Open banking
Can an LLC Write Off Charitable Donations?
Can an LLC Write Off Charitable Donations?

Find out if your business donations to charity entitle you to tax deductions.

2 min read
Finance
A Guide to Funding a New Business
A Guide to Funding a New Business

Find out all about startup financing.

3 min read
Growth
How to collect payments from customers
How to collect payments from customers

Find out how to ask for payment politely from customers

4 min read
Payments
Best Merchant Services for Small Businesses
Best Merchant Services for Small Businesses

The best merchant services for small businesses are scalable and flexible.

2 min read
Finance
5 Steps to Open a Business Bank Account
5 Steps to Open a Business Bank Account

Here’s what to consider when setting up a business bank account.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)?
What Is Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)?

Are Buy Now Pay Later options right for you? Here’s what to consider.

3 min read
Payments
Understanding Cost of Goods Sold
Understanding Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold refers to the direct costs of manufacturing a product.

2 min read
Business Management
How SaaS Businesses are Leveraging Bank Debit Payments to Scale Internationally
How SaaS Businesses are Leveraging Bank Debit Payments to Scale Internationally

Find out how US SaaS Businesses Leverage Bank Debit Payments to Scale

6 min read
GoCardless Survey Reveals ‘Tis the Season to Buy Now Pay Later
GoCardless Survey Reveals ‘Tis the Season to Buy Now Pay Later

BNPL goes mainstream as four in ten Americans plan to use it this holiday season

2 min read
Press Releases
How to Accept Rent Payments Online
How to Accept Rent Payments Online

Find out the reasons to accept rent payments online in our guide.

2 min read
Payments
What Is an SBIC (Small Business Investment Company)
What Is an SBIC (Small Business Investment Company)

Everything you need to know about small business investment companies

2 min read
Growth
Disadvantages of Debit Cards
Disadvantages of Debit Cards

While they are convenient, debit card fees can be expensive.

2 min read
Payments
Guide to Recurring Billing
Guide to Recurring Billing

Recurring billing is a great way to ensure regular revenue.

2 min read
Payments
How to Improve Your Click Through Rate
How to Improve Your Click Through Rate

Find out how to improve your click through rate.

2 min read
Growth
What Is a Licensing fee?
What Is a Licensing fee?

An average licensing fee involves money paid for permission to use an asset.

2 min read
Regulations
4 Steps to a Small Business Marketing Budget
4 Steps to a Small Business Marketing Budget

Building a marketing budget plan is essential to business success.

2 min read
Growth

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