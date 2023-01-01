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Partner Directory

Memberships

Collect membership fees with ease by connecting GoCardless to your membership software.

Fonteva
Fonteva

Take the hassle out of membership payments

Agilysys
Agilysys

Manage payments with ease via this hospitality & leisure ecosystem

InsuredHQ
InsuredHQ

Automatically collect customer payments.

Loyalzoo
Loyalzoo

With GoCardless for Loyalzoo, we make managing your memberships and recurring payments effortless, so you can focus on what matters most - your members.

Peoplevine
Peoplevine

Automatically collect payments for your member experience and hospitality CRM

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.