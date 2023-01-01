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Membership dues and fees collection made easy

GoCardless for Agilysys

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Reduce costs and save time when collecting dues and fees from your members

  • 1

    Transparent pricing

    Process bank debit payments (such as ACH) globally with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.

  • 2

    Get paid automatically

    Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger. GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected.

  • 3

    One source of truth

    Real time visibility of payments throughout the collection process

  • 4

    Reduce customer churn

    With GoCardless, when a payment is due, it’s automatically collected so you don’t have to chase. Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless

Our philosophy puts customers first, so if there’s an expectation of choice – such as whether to use a printer or to own one – then we want our services and experiences to reflect that,” Mauro explained. “And what we’ve discovered in the year since launching ReadyPrint is the extent to which customers value choice in their payment methods as much as their services.

Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson

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Membership dues and fees collection made easy

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.