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GoCardless for Loyalzoo
GoCardless works with Loyalzoo, powering ACH debit payments for subscriptions and memberships, so you never have to chase failed payments again.
Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.
Process ACH debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.
Reach out to your members with tailored promotions and exclusive offers, fostering loyalty and satisfaction
Set up recurring payments with ease, providing a convenient and reliable way to manage your revenue flow.
Keep tabs on member benefits and usage, ensuring a seamless experience for your members
Enjoy free access to digital loyalty features such as your own rewards program, automated points on recurring payments and handsfree marketing.