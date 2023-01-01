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Guide to automated payments and cash collection

Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.

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In this guide

Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs):

  • 20% of SMEs wait more than 60 days to get paid

  • SME employees spend 4.1 hours per week dealing with financial administration

With many businesses still using outmoded and inflexible ways to collect their payments, making the payment process more effective and less time consuming would provide a significant positive boost for busy finance teams.

But what are the options available?

In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, discussing the advantages (and disadvantages) of standing orders, Direct Debit and card payments.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.