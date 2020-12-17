Skip to content
Gocardless Press

Now you can take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless
Say hello to Instant Bank Pay, our first open banking-powered feature.

GoCardless is a global leader in account-to-account payments, making it easy to collect both recurring and one-off payments directly from customers' bank accounts. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform take the pain out of getting paid for 65,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$20 billion of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany and the United States.

