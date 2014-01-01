Skip to content
DocuSign improves conversions by 10%

DocuSign offers GoCardless as a key payment option globally to win more customers. Integrating with GoCardless has resulted in increased customer retention compared to credit cards and PayPal and a higher average selling price than other payment methods. 

In short, GoCardless has become a key payment method option for DocuSign. And wherever we offer GoCardless, customers convert better.”

Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Collect payments using bank debit and bank-to-bank payments in more than 30 countries with GoCardless. Bank debit compliments your payment strategy to create a best-in-class checkout experience.

GoCardless helps you:

  • Use local payments with a global reach

    GoCardless has created the first global network designed for recurring payments. Offer bank debit in 30+ countries, including; the UK, Eurozone countries, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

  • Lower payment failure rates

    With GoCardless, around 97.5% of payments are collected successfully first time. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

  • Integrate with your existing systems

    Connect GoCardless to your global tech stack with our extensive list of partner integrations, including; Salesforce, Zuora and Chargebee. Or use our API.

  • ISO27001 certified

    Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally-recognized international standard. 

  • GDPR compliant

    The GoCardless global data risk management programme is built to strict GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data. 

  • Trusted by global businesses

    GoCardless processes $13bn+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

  • Compliance built in

    We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.

“When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better.”

“Payments now take much less time, and we have greater control and visibility.”

“70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

“Adopting tech to provide this kind of fast, modern experience would be a great start for the customer lifecycle and further separate our brand from slower incumbents”

“GoCardless is a service that just works – 100% of the time. We don’t get payment complaints or issues any more, everything just works."

