Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up

Payer preference

Leverage your customers’ payment preferences

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. We surveyed 15,000+ consumers and 4,000+ businesses to determine which payment methods consumers and businesses prefer to use.

Discover how you can benefit from meeting customer payment preferences.

Leverage your customers’ payment preferences
Leverage your customers’ payment preferences
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases 2021
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases 2021

[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases 2021

This report is for businesses that collect B2B recurring payments from businesses.

You'll learn:

  • How B2B payment preference differs by country

  • Why a one-size-fits-all approach to payment methods is a risky

  • Why digital wallets shouldn’t be the default second option

  • How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster

  • Which methods are likely to convert your prospects into long-term, paying customers.

Download report

[Report] B2C payment preferences report 2021
[Report] B2C payment preferences report 2021

[Report] B2C payment preferences report 2021

This report is for businesses that collect recurring payments from consumers.

You’ll learn:

  • How consumers preferred payment methods differ by country

  • Why consumers favour their preferred payment methods

  • Where bank debit is preferred, and where card payments are divisive

  • How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up

  • How consumer payment behaviour could change in a post-COVID world

The report features commentary from Zuora and Recurly.

Download report

logo-docusign-white@3x
logo-siteminder@3x
logo-8-8@3x
logo-deloitte@3x
logo-aon@3x

Leverage payer preferences to your advantage

Speak with a payment expert to learn how you can optimize your payments strategy.