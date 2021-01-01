Leverage your customers’ payment preferences

Payer preference
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. We surveyed 15,000+ consumers and 4,000+ businesses to determine which payment methods consumers and businesses prefer to use.
This report is for businesses that collect B2B recurring payments from businesses.
You'll learn:
How B2B payment preference differs by country
Why a one-size-fits-all approach to payment methods is a risky
Why digital wallets shouldn’t be the default second option
How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster
Which methods are likely to convert your prospects into long-term, paying customers.
This report is for businesses that collect recurring payments from consumers.
You’ll learn:
How consumers preferred payment methods differ by country
Why consumers favour their preferred payment methods
Where bank debit is preferred, and where card payments are divisive
How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up
How consumer payment behaviour could change in a post-COVID world
The report features commentary from Zuora and Recurly.
