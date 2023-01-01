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Payer preference
Payment preference matters.
The payment methods businesses offer their customers don’t always align with how their customers want to pay.
We partnered with YouGov to survey 4,990 businesses on how they prefer to pay.
How B2B payment preference differs by country
Why a one-size-fits-all approach to payment methods is a risky
Why digital wallets shouldn’t be the default second option
How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster
Which methods are likely to convert your prospects into long-term, paying customers.
Businesses that offer more payment methods get results. Businesses offering 5+ payment methods grew 4% faster than those offering 1-3 payment methods.
By addressing consumer payment preferences, you can minimize payment failures and retain your customers for longer.
Providing a payment method that is specifically available and preferred in a country, promotes trust in your brand and in your legitimacy as a business with potential customers.
Speak with a payment expert to learn how you can optimize your payments strategy.