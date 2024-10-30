A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Fall 2024

From pausing subscriptions for multiple customers at once to data that can help you make smarter and faster business decisions, discover what’s just launched:

Dashboard improvements:

Pause Subscription templates

Get clarity on payment statues

Bulk switching customers to GoCardless is easier than ever

Dashboard improvements

Pause Subscription templates

You’re going on holiday and you need to pause your services and payments?

Now you can pause and resume your subscription templates in bulk. This means all your customers on a Subscription template with the payment collection date set to “Collect on a specific date” will be paused at the same time.

Manage your subscriptions in bulk with just a few clicks on the GoCardless Dashboard and spend less time on payment admin.

Pause subscription templates

Get clarity on payment statuses

You’ve been asking for more clarity on what different payment and mandate statuses mean. We’ve listened and added explanations to the dashboard to help you understand the journey of a payment and when it’s due to be paid out.

When you’re on the payments or mandates pages, simply hover over a payment or mandate status on a desktop or click on a status on mobile, to see what a status means and if you or your customer need to take any action.

Bulk switching customers to GoCardless is easier than ever

We’ve been working to make moving a group of customers with existing Direct Debits with another provider over to GoCardless straightforward - without disrupting any existing mandates.

Our new step-by-step process supports you in switching over a group of customers at once. This new flow gives you meaningful feedback on any data challenges you might come across and allows you to save your progress so you can leave it and come back to it when you’re ready to pick it back up again.