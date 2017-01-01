GoCardless for Salesforce Billing: a fully integrated and automated Quote-to-Cash journey

It’s an exciting day at GoCardless today, as we announce the launch of GoCardless for Salesforce Billing, a fully integrated app on Salesforce AppExchange.

While I’m sure you know Salesforce well, and there’s even a good chance your business makes use of their powerful products, what exactly does this launch mean? And how will it help customers of both GoCardless and Salesforce?

GoCardless for Salesforce Billing enables Salesforce customers to easily automate the collection of their recurring invoices and subscription payments directly from within the Salesforce platform.

It also provides Salesforce customers with direct access to the GoCardless bank debit network to help them take control of their domestic and international recurring payments. An IDC study found that GoCardless enables businesses to extend bank debit to 44% more markets on average.

What does GoCardless for Salesforce Billing mean for our customers?

Launching GoCardless for Salesforce Billing is an exciting next step in giving our customers the ability to manage their customers’ entire journey within Salesforce, from lead or quote, all the way to cash. GoCardless powers the essential last step in the process - collecting the revenue you’re owed. Putting it all in one place means you can now fully automate the whole process. That will bring benefits like lower operating costs, no more late payments, better cash flow, simpler payment reconciliation, and a better overall experience for your customers.

In practice, GoCardless uses the Salesforce Autopay feature to automatically collect a payment on the date it’s due. You can even take it a step further; if you also automate the invoice creation step, you’ll be able to enjoy a 100% touchless process.

GoCardless for Salesforce Billing also gives you total flexibility to offer bespoke payment plans for individual invoices. Find the balance that works for you and your customer, and then collect all the payments automatically, with detailed real-time reporting so you know exactly how much you’ve collected.

GoCardless supports eight currencies and over 30 countries, so you can collect from your customers around the world.

What next for GoCardless and Salesforce?

Today simply marks the beginning of GoCardless working more closely with the team at Salesforce, and we think we’ll be able to offer a huge benefit to the customers of both brands.

We’ll be working to further improve and automate the payment collection process, as well as helping Salesforce on its journey as it expands the Salesforce Billing module.

For now, I’ll leave you with the thoughts of our CEO and Founder, Hiroki Takeuchi:

“We are delighted to launch GoCardless for Salesforce Billing on AppExchange. By using a pull-based payment method like GoCardless, companies can automatically collect payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts. This helps businesses to drive down total costs, reduce failure rates, and decrease churn, as well as improving cash flow.”

Find out more about GoCardless for Salesforce Billing here.