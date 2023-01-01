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Finance

What is compound interest?
What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min read
Finance
A guide to capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
A guide to capital adequacy ratio (CAR)

Capital adequacy ratio helps keep banks operating securely

2 min read
Finance
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min read
Finance
What Is the Cost of Sales?
What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

2 min read
Finance
What is fintech?
What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Finance
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What is return on equity (ROE)?
What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min read
Finance
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes

2 min read
Finance
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accountants
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Cash flow
What is VaR (value at risk)?
What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min read
Finance
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min read
Accountants
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?

Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Revenue Run Rate?
What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

2 min read
Finance
Start-Up Business Loans for Australia
Start-Up Business Loans for Australia

Business start-up loans can help you get your business off the ground.

3 min read
Growth
How to Create an Invoice
How to Create an Invoice

Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...

2 min read
Payments
How to Write a Late Payment Email
How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

3 min read
Finance
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min read
Invoicing
What is a billing cycle?
What is a billing cycle?

Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.

2 min read
Finance
What is annual contract value (ACV)?
What is annual contract value (ACV)?

Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.

2 min read
Finance
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

2 min read
Finance
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Principal Payment
How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Break-Even Analysis?
What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

3 min read
Finance
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