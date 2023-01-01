Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster
Capital adequacy ratio helps keep banks operating securely
Find out how much cash your business is burning through
The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.
Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.
Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
Business start-up loans can help you get your business off the ground.
Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.
Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.
Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.