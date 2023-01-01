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Finance

What Is Financial Collateral?
What Is Financial Collateral?

Learn more about the collateral definition in finance and lending.

2 min read
Finance
Initial Coin Offering (ICO): What Does it Mean?
Initial Coin Offering (ICO): What Does it Mean?

Find out when to invest in an initial coin offering, or ICO.

3 min read
Finance
How to Open a Business Bank Account
How to Open a Business Bank Account

Find out how to open a business bank account in Australia.

3 min read
Finance
What is a payment processor?
What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min read
Payments
What is a PSP (payment service provider)?
What is a PSP (payment service provider)?

What do payment service providers do? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Finance
Employee Share Scheme (ESS) Guide
Employee Share Scheme (ESS) Guide

An employee share scheme offers added enticement to workers.

2 min read
Finance
Why Your Business Needs Financial Forecasting
Why Your Business Needs Financial Forecasting

Make smarter business decisions using financial forecasting models

2 min read
Finance
Why Does a Balance Sheet Need to Balance?
Why Does a Balance Sheet Need to Balance?

What is the balance sheet equation, and why is it so important to a business?

2 min read
Finance
Positive vs. Negative Working Capital
Positive vs. Negative Working Capital

Discover the differences between positive vs. negative working capital.

3 min read
Finance
What Are Special Purpose Financial Statements?
What Are Special Purpose Financial Statements?

Learn about SPFS and how new changes might affect you.

2 min read
Finance
General Purpose Financial Statements
General Purpose Financial Statements

Financial statements that give you vital information for operating a business.

4 min read
Finance
What Is Correspondent Banking?
What Is Correspondent Banking?

Correspondent banking facilitates international payments. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Finance
What Are Gearing Ratios?
What Are Gearing Ratios?

Find out more about the most common financial leverage ratios in our guide.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Notional Value?
What Is Notional Value?

Discover the notional value meaning and how to calculate it here.

2 min read
Finance
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference

We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters

2 min read
Finance
Non-resident corporate taxes in Australia
Non-resident corporate taxes in Australia

Australia corporate tax rates depend on your residency status

2 min read
Finance
What is a commodity?
What is a commodity?

Commodity prices have a direct impact on the Australian economy

2 min read
Finance
What is inflation rate?
What is inflation rate?

What is the current inflation rate in Australia, and why does it matter?

2 min read
Finance
Will a Stock Market Crash Happen Again?
Will a Stock Market Crash Happen Again?

When will the stock market crash again? Learn to recognise the signs.

3 min read
Finance
Economic Recession Definition
Economic Recession Definition

Economic recessions are cyclical, but they don’t always have to spell disaster.

3 min read
Finance
What Is a Line of Credit?
What Is a Line of Credit?

Is a line of credit the key to extra business funding?

2 min read
Finance
Definition of Modus Operandi in Business
Definition of Modus Operandi in Business

Gain greater understanding of a business by looking at its modus operandi.

2 min read
Finance
What Is An Amortising Loan and How Does It Work?
What Is An Amortising Loan and How Does It Work?

amortising loans allow borrowers to pay in equal instalments over time.

2 min read
Finance
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accountants
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