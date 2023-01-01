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Accountants

Accountants

Goodwill in Accounting Explained
Goodwill in Accounting Explained

Find out how to calculate goodwill in accounting, and why it’s important.

2 min read
Accountants
Systemic vs. Systematic Risk
Systemic vs. Systematic Risk

Discover the differences between systemic and systematic risk in the market.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Write a Memorandum of Understanding
How to Write a Memorandum of Understanding

Learn how to write a memorandum of understanding in Australia.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Liquidity Ratios
How to Calculate Liquidity Ratios

Find out why liquidity ratios like the current and cash ratio are so important.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Long-term Liability?
What is a Long-term Liability?

We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances

2 min read
Accountants
The billing process explained
The billing process explained

Find out how the billing process works in detail

2 min read
Accountants
Offset Definition & Examples
Offset Definition & Examples

We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples

2 min read
Accountants
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Activity-Based Costing (ABC)
What Is Activity-Based Costing (ABC)

ABC costing breaks down the cost of production into manageable chunks.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is an Income Statement?
What Is an Income Statement?

Learn how to prepare an income statement to measure business profitability.

2 min read
Accountants
What are different types of overhead?
What are different types of overhead?

Understanding different overhead costs can help you reduce them.

2 min read
Accountants
Developing a New Accounting Strategy
Developing a New Accounting Strategy

A clear explanation of why small business accounting helps businesses succeed.

2 min read
Accountants
Guide to Cash Flow Forecasting
Guide to Cash Flow Forecasting

Learn how to create a cash flow forecast with an easy template and plan.

3 min read
Accountants
Guide to Small Business Accounting
Guide to Small Business Accounting

Keep your financial statements organized with small business accounting tips.

3 min read
Accountants
What Are Payroll Withholding Taxes?
What Are Payroll Withholding Taxes?

Stay on top of ATO withholding tax requirements with our guide.

2 min read
Accountants
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy

Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.

2 min read
Accountants
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min read
Accountants
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?

Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
Payslips: definition and templates
Payslips: definition and templates

Make sure you’re using the right payslip format for your employees

2 min read
Accountants
The benefits of budgeting in business
The benefits of budgeting in business

Budgeting tools keep your business on track with its financial objectives

3 min read
Accountants
Small business tax offset
Small business tax offset

Are you eligible for a small business tax offset? Find out the latest details

2 min read
Accountants
Are health care premiums tax deductible?
Are health care premiums tax deductible?

Health care tax credits help cover the cost of premiums

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to cash flow management
A guide to cash flow management

Everything you need to know about managing your business’s cash flow

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the difference between gross and net profit
Understanding the difference between gross and net profit

Getting gross profit and net profit confused can have consequences

2 min read
Accountants
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