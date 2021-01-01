Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

Understanding the difference between gross and net profit
Understanding the difference between gross and net profit

Getting gross profit and net profit confused can have consequences

2 min read
Accountants
Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business
Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business

Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business

2 min read
Finance
An Introduction To Contribution Margin
An Introduction To Contribution Margin

Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning

2 min read
Accountants
The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business
The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business

Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business

2 min read
Finance
Why is Cash Flow Management Important?
Why is Cash Flow Management Important?

We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs

2 min read
Finance
Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses
Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses

We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers

2 min read
Finance
10 essential financial terms to know
10 essential financial terms to know

Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know

2 min read
Finance
Guide to the compound interest formula
Guide to the compound interest formula

Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means

2 min read
Finance
7 important financial ratios
7 important financial ratios
3 min read
Finance
What is the AIDA model?
What is the AIDA model?

AIDA funnel marketing can streamline your advertising efforts. Here’s how

2 min read
Growth
What is deflation?
What is deflation?

Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you

3 min read
Finance
Introduction to macroeconomics
Introduction to macroeconomics

Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business

3 min read
Finance
Understanding microeconomics
Understanding microeconomics

Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory

3 min read
Finance
Is impact investing profitable?
Is impact investing profitable?

What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?

2 min read
Finance
Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples
Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples

Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy

2 min read
Finance
Introduction to behavioural economics
Introduction to behavioural economics

Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers

3 min read
Finance
Stagflation: definition, causes, and examples
Stagflation: definition, causes, and examples

When inflation coincides with a stagnant economy, it’s called stagflation

2 min read
Finance
5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them
5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them

What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?

5 min read
Enterprise
5 key findings on how consumers choose to pay
5 key findings on how consumers choose to pay

Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.

3 min read
Enterprise
What does it mean to be a blue chip?
What does it mean to be a blue chip?

Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed

2 min read
Finance
Financial instruments: definition and examples
Financial instruments: definition and examples

What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses

3 min read
Finance
How does recession impact businesses?
How does recession impact businesses?

Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive

3 min read
Finance
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples

What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Finance
Revolving credit: definition and examples
Revolving credit: definition and examples

Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses

3 min read
Finance

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.