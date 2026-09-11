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New tools: how to get more out of your GoCardless partnership

Olivia Hickling
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Last editedSep 20261 min read

We've spent years growing our partner ecosystem - 350+ partners now build, integrate and refer business with us. What hasn't kept pace is the toolkit behind those relationships. That’s changing.

We're rolling out two new pieces of partner infrastructure: the Partner Portal, a self-serve home for everything you need to work with us, and a revamped Partner Directory, our public showcase for merchants looking for GoCardless in the platforms they already use. 

What's new?

The Partner Dashboard already gives you visibility into your integration data and performance with GoCardless.

The Partner Portal is your self-serve home base - submit and track leads, and pull marketing collateral, training and enablement content whenever you need it.

Partner Portal

The Partner Directory puts your business in front of businesses actively looking  to collect payments in the platforms they already use. Keep your listing current, and get discovered by companies browsing by category.

Track your performance with the Partner Dashboard

The Partner Dashboard gives you a live view of your connected merchant data and integration performance with GoCardless, so you always know where things stand and can better support our mutual customers.

Partner Dashboard
In the Dashboard, you can:

  • Track your integration processed volume

  • Track your self-serve revenue share and app fees

  • See which merchants are connected, active, or need a nudge

  • Drill into any merchant's payers, payments, and payouts

  • Retry a failed webhook directly from a payment event

Getting started with the Partner Portal

In the Portal, you can:

  • Submit and track leads

  • Access marketing collateral, training materials and enablement content

  • Manage everything through a single login, instead of relying on a single contact

  • Manage and

    update your Partner Directory listing

One connected partner stack

Together, the Dashboard, Portal and Directory form one connected partner stack. Use the Dashboard to track performance, the Portal to manage the day to day, and the Directory to get discovered by new business.

Looking for more info?

Keep an eye out - we're running a partner webinar later this year to walk through everything in more detail. 

Questions? Reach out to your partner account manager, or email partnerships@gocardless.com.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.