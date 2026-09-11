New tools: how to get more out of your GoCardless partnership
Last editedSep 20261 min read
We've spent years growing our partner ecosystem - 350+ partners now build, integrate and refer business with us. What hasn't kept pace is the toolkit behind those relationships. That’s changing.
We're rolling out two new pieces of partner infrastructure: the Partner Portal, a self-serve home for everything you need to work with us, and a revamped Partner Directory, our public showcase for merchants looking for GoCardless in the platforms they already use.
What's new?
The Partner Dashboard already gives you visibility into your integration data and performance with GoCardless.
The Partner Portal is your self-serve home base - submit and track leads, and pull marketing collateral, training and enablement content whenever you need it.
The Partner Directory puts your business in front of businesses actively looking to collect payments in the platforms they already use. Keep your listing current, and get discovered by companies browsing by category.
Track your performance with the Partner Dashboard
The Partner Dashboard gives you a live view of your connected merchant data and integration performance with GoCardless, so you always know where things stand and can better support our mutual customers.
In the Dashboard, you can:
Track your integration processed volume
Track your self-serve revenue share and app fees
See which merchants are connected, active, or need a nudge
Drill into any merchant's payers, payments, and payouts
Retry a failed webhook directly from a payment event
Getting started with the Partner Portal
In the Portal, you can:
Submit and track leads
Access marketing collateral, training materials and enablement content
Manage everything through a single login, instead of relying on a single contact
Manage and
update your Partner Directory listing
One connected partner stack
Together, the Dashboard, Portal and Directory form one connected partner stack. Use the Dashboard to track performance, the Portal to manage the day to day, and the Directory to get discovered by new business.
Looking for more info?
Keep an eye out - we're running a partner webinar later this year to walk through everything in more detail.
Questions? Reach out to your partner account manager, or email partnerships@gocardless.com.