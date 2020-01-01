Rising tides: Late payments in UK consumer lending

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Late payments are on the rise, but some lenders are faring better than others
Same tides, different boats
Access the report to find out:
How other lenders are weathering late payments
The recovery process - what's working and what’s not
Where other lenders stand with automation, AI and adopting open banking payments
We commissioned Opinion Matters to survey 250 senior risk and credit leaders at UK consumer lenders, fielded between 4 and 10 August this year.
Over 60% of the sample are C-suite: mostly chief risk officers and chief credit officers: so this is a genuinely senior view of the market.