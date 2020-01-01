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Rising tides: Late payments in UK consumer lending

Late payments are on the rise, but some lenders are faring better than others

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Same tides, different boats

Access the report to find out: 

  • How other lenders are weathering late payments 

  • The recovery process - what's working and what’s not

  • Where other lenders stand with automation, AI and adopting open banking payments

About the survey: 

We commissioned Opinion Matters to survey 250 senior risk and credit leaders at UK consumer lenders, fielded between 4 and 10 August this year.

Over 60% of the sample are C-suite: mostly chief risk officers and chief credit officers: so this is a genuinely senior view of the market.

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