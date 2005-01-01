Merchants can cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order up to 16:00 (GMT) 8 Business Days before the start of the month of the Payment Order date.

Customers can cancel an individual Payment Order up to close of business (according to local time in Denmark) on 7th calendar date of the month of the Payment Order date (if the Transaction has already taken place, the funds will be passed back to the Customer). If the 7th date falls on a weekend, the deadline is extended by 1 Business Day.