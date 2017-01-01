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Our terms of service

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Payment timings

Autogiro (Sweden)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following establishment of a new Payment Scheme Mandate and submission of a Payment Order

2 Business Days following the Payment date (with the Payment Scheme Mandate set up 8 Business Days prior)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following submission of a Payment Order against an existing Payment Scheme Mandate

2 Business Days following the Payment date

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

16:00 (GMT) 2 Business Days before the Payment Order date

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

2 Business Days following the Payment date

Time taken to complete a transfer of a refund from the relevant GoCardless bank account to a Customer’s bank account (assuming refund request is made before 11:00 local time in London, United Kingdom, on the Payment Order date)

2 Business Days
 

Bacs (United Kingdom)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following establishment of a new Payment Scheme Mandate and submission of a Payment Order

4 Business Days following the Payment Order

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following submission of a Payment Order against an existing Payment Scheme Mandate

3 Business Days following the Payment date

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

Time at which Fees payable by the Merchant to GoCardless become due and payable and are deducted from the Client Account by GoCardless.*

16:00 (GMT) 2 Business Days before the Payment Order date

From 11:00 (GMT) on the next Business Day following receipt in to the GoCardless Client Account.

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

2 Business Days following the Payment Date

Time taken to complete a transfer of a refund from the relevant GoCardless bank account to a Customer’s bank account (assuming refund request is made before 11:00 local time in London, United Kingdom on the Payment Order date of the refund)

Within 1 Business Day

* Only applicable for Merchants whose Fees are deducted by GoCardless in accordance with the contract in place between GoCardless and the Merchant. 

BECS (Australia)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following establishment of a new Payment Scheme Mandate and submission of a Payment Order

Maximum 1 Business Day following the Payment date (with Payment Scheme Mandate set up alongside first Payment Order)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following submission of a Payment Order against an existing Payment Scheme Mandate

Maximum 1 Business Day following the Payment date (same Business Day for Australian merchants due to time difference)

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

12:00 (AEST) 1 Business Day before the Payment Order date

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

3 Business Days (for domestic payouts. Additional days apply for international payouts)

Time taken to complete a transfer of a refund from the relevant GoCardless bank account to a Customer’s bank account (assuming refund request is made before 11:00 local time in London, United Kingdom, on the Payment Order date)

Within 2 Business Days

Becs (New Zealand)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following establishment of a new Payment Scheme Mandate and submission of a Payment Order

3 Business Days following the Payment date (with Payment Scheme Mandate set up alongside first Payment Order)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following submission of a Payment Order against an existing Payment Scheme Mandate

3 Business Days following the Payment date

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

16:00 (GMT) 1 Business Day before the Payment Order date

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

3 Business Days (for domestic payouts, varies for international payouts)

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

1 Business Day following the request

Betalingsservice (Denmark)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following establishment of a new Payment Scheme Mandate and submission of a Payment Order

Minimum 9 Business Days following Payment Scheme Mandate set up (with Payment Order set up at least 1 Business Day after Payment Scheme Mandate set up and ahead of '8 working days before month end' - deadline)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following submission of a Payment Order against an existing Payment Scheme Mandate

Minimum 8 Business Days following the Payment date

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

Merchants can cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order up to 16:00 (GMT) 8 Business Days before the start of the month of the Payment Order date.

Customers can cancel an individual Payment Order up to close of business (according to local time in Denmark) on 7th calendar date of the month of the Payment Order date (if the Transaction has already taken place, the funds will be passed back to the Customer). If the 7th date falls on a weekend, the deadline is extended by 1 Business Day.

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

4 Business Days (for domestic payouts, varies for international payouts)

Time taken to complete a transfer of a refund from the relevant GoCardless bank account to a Customer’s bank account

1 Business Day

SEPA (EU)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following establishment of a new Payment Scheme Mandate and submission of a Payment Order

3 Business Days following the Payment date

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following submission of a Payment Order against an existing Payment Scheme Mandate

3 Business Days following the Payment date

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

Time at which Fees payable by the Merchant to GoCardless become due and payable and are deducted from the Client Account by GoCardless.*

16:00 (GMT) 2 Business Days before the Payment Order date

From 11:00 (GMT) on the next Business Day following receipt in to the GoCardless Client Account

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

3 Business Days following the Payment date

Time taken to complete a transfer of a refund from the relevant GoCardless bank account to a Customer’s bank account (assuming refund request is made before 11:00 local time in London, United Kingdom on the Payment Order date)

1 Business Day

* Only applicable for Merchants whose Fees are deducted by GoCardless in accordance with the contract in place between GoCardless and the Merchant. 

PAD (Canada)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following establishment of a new Payment Scheme Mandate and submission of a Payment Order

3 Business Days following the Payment date (with Payment Scheme Mandate set up alongside first Payment Order)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following submission of a Payment Order against an existing Payment Scheme Mandate

1 Business Day following the Payment date

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

16:00 (GMT) 1 Business Day before the Payment Order date

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

2 Business Days following the Payment date

Time taken to complete a transfer of a refund from the relevant GoCardless bank account to a Customer's bank account (assuming refund request is made before 11am GMT on the request date)

Within 1 Business Day of the request
 

ACH (USA)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following establishment of a new Payment Scheme Mandate and submission of a Payment Order

2 Business Days following the Payment date (with Payment Scheme Mandate set up alongside first Payment Order)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following submission of a Payment Order against an existing Payment Scheme Mandate

1 Business Day following the Payment date

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Scheme Mandate or Payment Order

16:00 (GMT) 1 Business Day before the Payment Order date

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

3 Business Days following the Payment date

Time taken to complete a transfer of a refund from the relevant GoCardless bank account to a Customer's bank account (assuming refund request is made before 11am GMT on the request date)

1 Business Day of the request

Faster payments (United Kingdom)

Event / request

Timings (up to)

Receipt by GoCardless into the GoCardless Client Account of funds from a Customer’s bank, following successful execution of a Payment Order by a Customer’s bank

Up to 2 hours following the successful execution of a payment order

Latest time by which a Merchant or Customer may cancel a Payment Order

Not relevant, once a payment is initiated successfully it cannot be canceled. Utilises the same level of security as online banking and is in many ways similar to a bank transfer.

Time taken to complete a transfer of funds from the GoCardless Client Account to the Merchant’s Nominated Account

If the payment is received by GoCardless prior to 10AM, the payout will be on the same Business Day as the Payment date. If the payment is received after 10 AM, GoCardless will payout on the next Business Day after the Payment date.

Time is taken to complete a transfer of a refund from the relevant GoCardless bank account to a Customer’s bank account (assuming refund request is made before 11:00 local time in London, the United Kingdom on the Payment Order date of the refund)

Within 1 Business Day

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+33 1 73 25 95 84

Phone support is available in English only

sweden@gocardless.com

Support

FAQ

+46 8 535 279 77

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, Storbritannien

GoCardless (organisationsnummer 07495895) har godkänts av Financial Conduct Authority enligt betalningstjänstreglerna 2017, registreringsnummer 597190, att tillhandahålla betaltjänster.