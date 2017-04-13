Skip to content

Our terms of service

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Previous terms of service

This is a list of outdated terms of service for using GoCardless. You can read the up-to-date terms of service here.

Merchant agreements

Merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

Partner agreements

Partner agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

Restricted activities

Restricted activities [prior to 13th April 2017]

Privacy notices

Privacy notice [prior to 14th May 2018]

Connected merchant agreement

Connected merchant agreement [prior to 14th November 2023]

Connected merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+33 1 73 25 95 84

Phone support is available in English only

sweden@gocardless.com

Support

FAQ

+46 8 535 279 77

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, Storbritannien

GoCardless (organisationsnummer 07495895) har godkänts av Financial Conduct Authority enligt betalningstjänstreglerna 2017, registreringsnummer 597190, att tillhandahålla betaltjänster.