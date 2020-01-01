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Toni is the Head of Content Marketing at GoCardless, focusing on the wider brand tone as well as supporting on launches of new open banking products and features. Prior to GoCardless, Toni created content for Blackbaud and their sister company JustGiving.
This guide explains the foundations of taking payments
New data explores how and when open banking payments will hit mainstream status
Discover what 51% of people said would make them want to donate more often
Spend money to make money - the longer-term benefits of investing in payments
We're challenging the common misconceptions on payment fraud and its impact
We surveyed 2,500 UK payers to uncover their knowledge and appetite for VRPs
Open banking in the UK hits another milestone
Discover payer preferences and the drivers behind them, how your current checkout maybe impacting your conversion, and the key areas your competitors are investing in.
We're marking Neurodiversity Celebration Week by sharing our personal stories