Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Toni Gregory image

Toni Gregory

Head of Content Marketing

Toni is the Head of Content Marketing at GoCardless, focusing on the wider brand tone as well as supporting on launches of new open banking products and features. Prior to GoCardless, Toni created content for Blackbaud and their sister company JustGiving.

Follow me

Latest Articles

View all
Payments explained: Your 101 guide to taking payments
Payments explained: Your 101 guide to taking payments

This guide explains the foundations of taking payments

5 min read
How to take open banking payments mainstream
How to take open banking payments mainstream

New data explores how and when open banking payments will hit mainstream status

2 min read
How to motivate one-off givers to become recurring donors
How to motivate one-off givers to become recurring donors

Discover what 51% of people said would make them want to donate more often

2 min read
The benefits of investing in your payment strategy
The benefits of investing in your payment strategy

Spend money to make money - the longer-term benefits of investing in payments

3 min read
Fact or fiction: answering your payment fraud questions
Fact or fiction: answering your payment fraud questions

We're challenging the common misconceptions on payment fraud and its impact

4 min read
What your payers really think about Variable Recurring Payments
What your payers really think about Variable Recurring Payments

We surveyed 2,500 UK payers to uncover their knowledge and appetite for VRPs

3 min read
Five open banking insights on its fifth anniversary
Five open banking insights on its fifth anniversary

Open banking in the UK hits another milestone

3 min read
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience

Discover payer preferences and the drivers behind them, how your current checkout maybe impacting your conversion, and the key areas your competitors are investing in.

PDF
Neurodiversity Celebration Week: sharing lived experiences
Neurodiversity Celebration Week: sharing lived experiences

We're marking Neurodiversity Celebration Week by sharing our personal stories

5 min read

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.