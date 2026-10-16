The Member Retention Playbook

Gym membership is booming, but one in three gym-goers still drop off every year. Here are six data-driven steps to retain members at a higher rate and cut down on silent churn.

The member retention challenge

Gym culture continues to trend upwards. As per ukactive’s UK Health & Fitness Market Report 2026, the domestic industry is bringing in £6.5bn annually, with 12.2 million members across 5,842 clubs and a penetration rate of 18% – all record numbers. 679 million visits last year is a 10% increase on 2024 alone.

People are getting up and out there at an all-time high, but keeping hold of members is another matter. The Health & Fitness Association’s Industry Benchmarking Report from last year has the global annual member retention rate at 66.4%, meaning one in three members are leaving every year.

Further data from various Resamania reports suggests it’s a hurdle most UK gym operators recognise. 82% say retention is a genuine challenge, with 60% having seen member acquisition costs rise. And perhaps the biggest issue: around half of cancellations happen silently, with members either dropping off or cancelling payment without informing you why they’ve left.

The good news is retention isn't random. The data out there shows that operators who hold onto members the longest tend to be doing a handful of things well – and many of them are easily actionable. Here’s what’s working in today’s market.

1. Your onboarding process matters more than you think

The onboarding process is often an afterthought for gym owners. It might be brushed aside by seasoned gym-goers making the switch to your club, but it’s far from an inconvenience for newbies.

In fact, the earliest weeks of a membership do more to decide its length than almost anything else. Resamania’s attrition report claims that a structured induction – not just a tour and a login, but a genuine onboarding process – adds an average of four months to how long a member stays. The same research found that inductions often fall short of expectations, so if your current onboarding process simply goes through the motions, it’s worth applying the care and focus that easily daunted newcomers require to stick around.

What this means in practice: Drop the surface-level walkaround of every machine in the gym in favour of tailored, value-minded introductions for every member. That could include:

Personalised focus on the member’s fitness background, past injuries, lifestyle and fitness goals.

Targeted equipment demos relevant to the member, with a form and safety check on key machines.

Etiquette guidance, like reracking weights, wiping down machines and sharing during busy periods.

Essential facility orientation, including the changing rooms, lockers and fire exit.

Check-in messages in the first few weeks to track progress and buy-in.

2. Build a community people don't want to leave

The community aspect that comes with going to the gym regularly is increasingly significant to a growing share of members.

The Gym Group’s 2025 Gen Z Fitness Pulse Report found that among Gen Z gym-goers specifically, 51% say they've formed new friendships through working out, and 44% say socialising with friends is part of why they exercise in the first place. Gen Z members are also the most value-driven around why they train. 87% say working out improves their mental health and wellbeing, which is increasingly the headline motivation over aesthetics.

This isn’t a Gen Z exclusive, either – ukactive’s 2026 report claims that almost half (49%) of members across every age group consider making friends an important part of membership.

What this means in practice: Build community-driven aspects in your gym. Grouped formats with named trainers, buddy sign-ups, and shared challenges are all great ways to help members recognise one another. Encourage staff-member relationships where possible for solo users and newcomers.

3. Specialise rather than compete on everything

Boutique and specialist studios built around one or two disciplines done well, rather than a bit of everything, appear to be carving out a durable foundation in the fitness market – particularly in major UK cities where general saturation is high.

Rather than trying to be all things to all members, picking a lane (for example, bodybuilding, HIIT, Pilates, Hyrox, spinning, or martial arts) increases your chances of locking down a particular market, and often brings the community aspect we’ve already discussed with it.

What this means in practice: Finding a corner of the market doesn’t have to mean you need to rebrand. Traditional gyms can borrow the boutique logic by building a smaller number of high-quality signature classes or specialisms rather than spreading instructor time and resources across a widespread, generic timetable.

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4. Spot the warning signs that members are falling off

Resamania’s attrition report has another striking stat: members stop showing up roughly five months before they cancel. That means you have a significant window to notice declining visit patterns in a member, long before the cancellation actually happens.

If you can identify a drop in visit frequency, lapsed bookings, or other behavioural signals that a member is losing interest, you have the opportunity to attempt reengagement while there’s still time to change the outcome.

What this means in practice: If you can afford it, there are various specialised software platforms out there built for gyms and studios to track attendance, highlight drop-offs and manage class bookings. Having these sorts of analytics to hand will help you to react in that relatively lengthy drop-off window. If not, and you run a smaller operation with a tight member base, even paying attention to who is and isn’t coming through the door on a regular basis will help guide your outreach and reengagement activity.

5. Make recovery part of your offering

Recovery has become a much more conscious part of the gym experience for many members, and these days goes beyond a solitary foam roller in the corner to an element people actively choose a gym for.

At the top end of the market, features like red light therapy, cryotherapy, and dedicated stretch and mobility spaces are increasingly commonplace, which indicates members are no longer treating recovery as a separate practice away from the gym. Plus, ukactive’s 2026 market report names recovery services among the ways clubs are being used in broader ways than they used to.

What this means in practice: Of course, a cryotherapy chamber isn’t going to be on every small gym’s list of additions, but there are plenty of ways to acknowledge recovery as a priority without heavy investment. Adding in mobility and recovery-focused classes alongside high-intensity sessions, or simply creating dedicated space for stretch and cooldown, can signal the same intent without a massive outlay.

6. Ease the pain of paying

Half of your departing member base leaves silently. On the one hand, consciously cancelled payments aren’t something you can do much about. Cost-of-living pressure is a real and growing factor, with 57% of UK gym operators commonly or very commonly hearing that members can't afford to continue.

However, some of this silent churn is down to payment friction, which is one of the most avoidable reasons for members dropping off. These are payments that fail without the member knowing due to factors like insufficient funds or an expired card, rather than affordability concerns. Essentially, these are failed payments from customers who don’t actually want to leave.

With payments, it’s about controlling the controllables, which in this case means avoiding non-conscious, unnecessary payment failures. If you can do that, you’ll be directly attacking a silent churn issue which has a significant business impact on a third of UK gym operators.

What this means in practice: Getting visibility on why a payment failed – and actionable solutions to combat it – is key. If a member’s card has expired, it’s a simple fix. If a member has insufficient funds and is facing financial hardship, a more nuanced solution like a payment freeze or pause option may be desired over a full cancellation. One of the best things you can do is move your payments to Direct Debit to take care of everything automatically. More on that below.

Let Direct Debit do the heavy lifting for you

GoCardless is built for gym owners like you who take recurring payments from a potentially massive member base. With Direct Debit, your payments are collected automatically and reliably. Plus, with features like Success+, we intelligently retry failed payments when they’re most likely to be successful.

The result is an average first-time payment success rate of 97.3%, and a drastic reduction in your back office admin. If you’d like to see what it’s like to get paid on time without lifting a finger, you can try us for free for 90 days.

If you'd like more guides, advice and general pointers around how payments should work for gym owners, head back to our gyms and wellness hub.