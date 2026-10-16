Building a business around people, not payment admin

Prospr Health is a London-based coaching business for busy founders and executives, offering one-to-one training in person, online, or a mix of both. Founded on the belief that pursuing success shouldn't come at the expense of your health, it helps clients build structure, find balance and achieve lasting results. Founder Charles Peck works with around 12 to 16 in-person clients and a growing online roster.

Three years ago, Charles wanted to build a business on his own terms doing something he enjoyed.

"I wanted it to be something that I had control of, something which I enjoyed," he said. "Fitness was the natural transition for me."

The friction of chasing payments

Charles originally sold packs of 10 sessions, which meant constantly reselling to clients who should have been in it for the long term. He moved to a recurring monthly model, charging a fixed fee for four, eight, or 12 sessions a month. But, without an automated collection process, he had to manually track down every client via message and wait for a bank transfer.

"I would constantly get late payments, and it creates this friction point with clients," said Charles. "Sometimes I'd have to send people three or four messages before they pay me."

Chasing payments took up valuable time and created unnecessary tension. "It wasn't good for me, it wasn't good for them, it wasn't good for the relationship."

A subscription model that works

Now, clients set up a Direct Debit through GoCardless when they join. A one-off payment covers the remainder of their first month before they transition to a monthly Direct Debit on the 1st.

The change transformed how Charles structures his offer. Coaching includes nutrition support, WhatsApp check-ins, goal setting, and custom programming alongside the physical sessions. A recurring subscription allows him to package and present the full value of his service seamlessly.

"If people just look at me as an hourly rate, quite often the pushback I get is, 'wow, that's expensive,'" he said. "Setting that up as a monthly subscription service aligns with what I'm trying to do. It allows me to keep clients on for longer."

Confidence in cash flow

Charles pays for studio bookings before each session takes place, making predictable cash flow essential. With GoCardless, he has total visibility over his incoming payments. "After the first of the month, I can go into GoCardless and see which payments have gone through and which haven't. It's just simple."

The operational peace of mind has made a huge difference. "There used to be anxiety about whether a payment was going to arrive," he said. "Now that confidence is there. It removes the worry from the situation."

Looking the part

For Charles, the biggest benefit is professionalism. His clients are busy professionals, and he wants to run his business the way they run theirs.

"In the realm of fitness and personal training, professionalism can vary widely," he said. "A very easy way to stand out as a trainer is to act like an established business. Having a system like GoCardless allows me to present my business professionally."

Clients benefit too. They no longer need to manage manual bank transfers, and using a recognised payment platform builds trust. "Having a brand like GoCardless there, and being able to send a link out, it looks very legit. It takes away any buyer hesitation."

Ultimately, automated payments allow Charles to focus on what matters most: "It's about professionalism and preserving the client relationship - not having to chase payments."

Advice for other trainers

Charles's advice to other trainers on whether they should be using GoCardless is clear. "Get out of the dark ages. I can't think of a reason not to do it.”