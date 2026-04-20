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Learn how GoCardless can help you wrangle in your churn.

Here's your Virtual Saddlebag

We've put together your own saddlebag to help you wrangle in your subscription churn, from the comforts of your home.

Are you ready?

Open your saddlebag
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Sometimes getting paid can feel like the Wild West.

Most can't survive as failed payments start stacking up which increases churn.
With GoCardless by your side, we can help you wrangle in your churn.

Let's chat and we can show you how

The SaaS Churn Bible

This eBook has everything you need to know about identifying & combating churn from seasoned SaaS leaders. They share insights and actionable tips to help manage and combat churn.

Read the ebook

Decrease churn and increase LTV

We sat down with CEO and Founder of Subta to discuss the benefits of leveraging bank debit for recurring payments such as, improving customer acquisition costs and LTV.

Watch the podcast

Analyze and reduce churn

No business wants to lose customers. It not only impacts your revenue and bottom line, but can also have a spiraling impact on your brand reputation. Here’s how to analyze customer churn so you can boost retention rates instead.

Read the article

The digitization of payments

The payments ecosystem is digitizing fast. In this article we explore industry research on why digitization of payments matters and the drivers behind this change.

Read the article

Optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, subscription businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers, pointlessly. The reason, involuntary churn.  Read this article and come away with tips on how you can prevent involuntary churn.

Read the article

Forrester Research on improving payment strategies

Forrester Analyst, Lily Varon shares research findings on how businesses are improving their payment strategy and growing their bottom line in this short video. Hear her thoughts on how businesses are improving their payments in a post-Covid era.

Watch the video

GoCardless can help you

Reduce customer churn

30% of your churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. Bank debit has lower failure rates compared to credit cards, meaning less failure rates and higher success rates.

Scale internationally

Collect recurring payments across more than 30 countries from one bank account, and settle them all in your home currency.

Reduce credit card fees

Bank debit is typically ⅓ cost of credit cards - money saved directly for your business.

Increase lifetime value

Payment preference matters and how your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Bank debit is one of the preferred payment methods around the globe.

Learn how GoCardless can help you wrangle in your churn.

  • Consumer payment preferences in 2021

    Read the Guide

  • Are credit cards pricing themselves out of the SaaS market?

    Blog

  • How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

    Watch the Webinar

  • Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

    Read the research report

We’re all in this together

Easily integrate with one of over 200 global billing and software partners.

We easily integrate with over 200 global billing and software partners including: Salesforce CPQ, Chargify, Zuora, Chargebee, Xero and more. If you prefer you can customize how you use our service with our developer-led direct integration.

Learn about our partnerships

Eric Schultz, Co-Founder at Sunday Beer Co

Read the full case study

GoCardless’ ACH solution is exactly what we were looking for. It helps us focus on growth, gives us more control and visibility over payments while making the whole payment experience easier for our customers.

Learn how GoCardless can help you wrangle in your churn.

Contact us

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.