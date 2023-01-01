Keep track of payments

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Get real-time alerts and notifications so you know when every payment will be collected. GoCardless lets you take action if a payment fails or a mandate is cancelled.
Are all your payments coming in on time? Has a payment failed? Who still owes you money? Without useful insights into your payment collection, you’ll never get a clear answer.
[Before GoCardless] we were unable to provide a good experience for customers. Money would land in our account, but we had no visibility on where it came from, and which payments weren’t coming in on time.Marc Hartog, CEO, British Journal of Photography
GoCardless collects approximately 97.3% of payments successfully the first time. Our instant payment alerts let you know when a payment fails or if a customer cancels. It's easy to retry a failed payment, or enable Success+ to try again on the best day for each customer.
View and manage all of your transactions through our online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to your existing billing software with our extensive list of partner integrations.
Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.