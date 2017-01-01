Built securely from the ground up
GoCardless uses strong encryption to keep you safe and is approved by the biggest names in payments
Authorised by the FCA
GoCardless is authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.
Funded by prestigious investors
Balderton Capital and Accel Partners are among the investors in GoCardless.
ISO27001 certified since 2016
Security protocols across our business, services and products have been audited and certified with this widely recognised international standard.
Our security pillars
GDPR compliance
Our global data risk management programme is built to GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data. Learn more
Direct Debit guarantee
If anything goes wrong with a transaction, payers are entitled to an instant refund. Learn more
Safeguarded bank accounts
Money collected by GoCardless is held in designated client monies accounts.
Strong encryption
Data is encrypted at rest and in transit using strong encryption protocols.
