Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Business Management

Business Management

What is a C corporation?
What is a C corporation?

Discover the tax advantages and disadvantages of a C corporation

Business Management
What is an S corporation?
What is an S corporation?

Learn the difference between C and S corporations, along with how to register

3 min read
Business Management
The importance of leadership development
The importance of leadership development

Creating an effective leadership development programme

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Human Capital?
What Is Human Capital?

Find out how human capital could transform the way your business delivers

2 min read
Business Management
What is agile methodology?
What is agile methodology?

Discover the basic ideas behind the agile methodology. Could it work for you?

3 min read
Business Management
What is the Kanban method?
What is the Kanban method?

Visual aids like the Kanban method can make team collaboration easier

2 min read
Business Management
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be

Learn how to decide which core values apply best to your company

2 min read
Business Management
Utilizing your employee talents effectively
Utilizing your employee talents effectively

Are your employee talents being used? Get organized with talent management

2 min read
Business Management
How to set goals and promote employee development
How to set goals and promote employee development

Goal setting is an important part of employee development plannin

2 min read
Business Management
Introduction to strategic planning
Introduction to strategic planning

Strategic planning can help guide your business towards long-term success

2 min read
Business Management
How secondary market research could work for your business
How secondary market research could work for your business

Find out how to save time and money through secondary market research

2 min read
Business Management
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?

Learn about merchandising and why it is so important for small businesses

2 min read
Business Management
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy

Learn how to build a strong brand marketing strategy for your business.

2 min read
Business Management
Finding and mastering your niche market
Finding and mastering your niche market

How to establish and capitalise on your niche market

2 min read
Business Management
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them

Why a board of directors is so much more than just the shareholder’s mouthpiece

2 min read
Business Management
How to deal with company insolvency
How to deal with company insolvency

Learn what to do when faced with company insolvency

3 min read
Business Management
What is a merger in business?
What is a merger in business?

Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions

3 min read
Business Management
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees

What are the benefits of distance learning for employees are for your business?

2 min read
Business Management
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It

Learn about gross misconduct and how to manage it effectively at your business

2 min read
Business Management
The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021
The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021

Best online team collaboration tools for business

2 min read
Business Management
Introduction to the scrum methodology
Introduction to the scrum methodology

Learn more about scrum methodology and how it is used in business

3 min read
Business Management
Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work
Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work

A guide to optimizing remote work communication

2 min read
Business Management
How business leaders solve problems
How business leaders solve problems

Find out how business leaders solve problems using five simple techniques

2 min read
Business Management
How cross functional collaboration can work for you
How cross functional collaboration can work for you

Reconfigure teamwork with a cross functional collaboration framework

3 min read
Business Management
123456...11

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.