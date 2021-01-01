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Business Management

Business Management

What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?
What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?

Franchise definition, types and examples.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Write a Business Proposal
How to Write a Business Proposal

Learn how to create attention-grabbing business proposals with our guide.

3 min read
Business Management
What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?
What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?

Franchise definition, types and examples.

2 min read
Business Management
Support for Minority-Owned businesses
Support for Minority-Owned businesses

Find support for minority-owned businesses with our roundup of resources.

2 min read
Business Management
How Thought Leadership Can Grow a Business
How Thought Leadership Can Grow a Business

Thought leadership goes beyond trend forecasting. Find out what’s involved.

3 min read
Business Management
Best Nonprofit Donor Management Software
Best Nonprofit Donor Management Software

Find the best nonprofit software for managing donor lists with our guide.

2 min read
Business Management
Guide to QR Codes
Guide to QR Codes

Find out how to use a QR code generator to craft a custom QR code.

3 min read
Business Management
Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Businesses that embrace diversity and inclusion are better equipped for success.

3 min read
Business Management
Understanding Independent Contractor Status
Understanding Independent Contractor Status

An independent contractor isn’t entitled to employee benefits like healthcare.

3 min read
Business Management
Building a Business Contingency Plan
Building a Business Contingency Plan

Many pitfalls in business are avoidable if you have an actionable plan in place.

3 min read
Business Management
What Is Cognitive Bias?
What Is Cognitive Bias?

Cognitive bias is a natural human process – but it can be avoided.

3 min read
Business Management
Artificial Intelligence in Project Management
Artificial Intelligence in Project Management

Artificial intelligence is becoming a significant force in project management.

3 min read
Business Management
A Guide to Stakeholder Management
A Guide to Stakeholder Management

Find out how to keep key stakeholders happy with our simple guide.

2 min read
Starting a Business
Understanding a pay stub
Understanding a pay stub

Here’s how to read those important documents

2 min read
Business Management
The US states with the best talent pools for small businesses and their impact on the economy and workforce
The US states with the best talent pools for small businesses and their impact on the economy and workforce
5 min read
Growth
What is professional indemnity insurance?
What is professional indemnity insurance?

Find out what professional indemnity insurance could do for you

2 min read
Business Management
Top 5 scheduling software options for 2021
Top 5 scheduling software options for 2021

Find the best scheduling software to organize your business

2 min read
Business Management
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business

Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space

3 min read
Growth
How to make a business plan
How to make a business plan

A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes

1 min read
Business Management
CRM tools for small businesses
CRM tools for small businesses

CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.

3 min read
Business Management
Market research for small businesses
Market research for small businesses

To truly succeed as a business, you need to know the market.

3 min read
Business Management
Guide: comparable worth in small businesses
Guide: comparable worth in small businesses

Comparable worth offers a novel way for businesses to approach equal pay.

2 min read
Business Management
Best health insurance for employees
Best health insurance for employees

Which health insurance companies are best for small businesses?

2 min read
Business Management
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