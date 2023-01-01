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Rob Keating

Content Specialist

Rob's mission is to educate businesses on the current payments landscape and the range of options that can be implemented to optimize business payment processes. As a former small business owner, Rob understands the issues that continually complicate payment collection and creates content to help businesses navigate the available solutions to help solve these problems.

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Latest Articles

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How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

Direct Debit may seem inaccessible to small businesses, we debunk the myth...

3 min read
What is Direct Debit?
What is Direct Debit?
2 min read
What is the best method for collecting rent?
What is the best method for collecting rent?

Here's how to get your tenants to pay rent on time

5 min read
Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit
Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit

There are a number of different advantages and disadvantages of direct debit.

2 min read
Invoices always paid on time with GoCardless
Invoices always paid on time with GoCardless

End late payments on your invoices and always get paid on time

3 min read
Why GoCardless is the easiest way to collect ACH Payments
Why GoCardless is the easiest way to collect ACH Payments

6 reasons it makes sense to use ACH via GoCardless to collect payments.

2 min read
How much time and money could you save on payment collection?
How much time and money could you save on payment collection?
3 min read
Automated Clearing House (ACH)
Automated Clearing House (ACH)
2 min read
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.