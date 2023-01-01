Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Chloe Dormand

What is invoice discounting and how does it work?
What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.

4 min read
Payments

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.