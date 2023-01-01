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What is Agency Theory in Business?
What is Agency Theory in Business?

Learn how agency theory can improve agency relationships.

2 min read
Business Management
How to calculate an effective annual interest rate
How to calculate an effective annual interest rate

How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate

2 min read
Finance
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business

Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!

2 min read
Finance
Discount factor table and definition
Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

2 min read
Accountants
What is Management by Exception?
What is Management by Exception?

Find out about the manage by exception principle and its application

2 min read
Business Management
What is the High-Low Method?
What is the High-Low Method?

Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
What is the gross profit method?
What is the gross profit method?

Could the gross profit method be a useful financial technique for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
What is Fixed Overhead Volume Variance?
What is Fixed Overhead Volume Variance?

Why does your business need to know about fixed overhead volume variance?

2 min read
Accountants
How To Create a Direct Material Purchase Budget
How To Create a Direct Material Purchase Budget

Implement a direct material budget and take control of material purchasing costs

2 min read
Accountants
What is Decentralized Decision Making?
What is Decentralized Decision Making?

Learn about decentralized decision making, and how to implement it in this guide

2 min read
Business Management
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?

Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.

2 min read
Accountants
Work order management software
Work order management software

Everything you need to know about work order management software

2 min read
Business Management
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?

Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
Total Quality Management (TQM): A Complete Guide
Total Quality Management (TQM): A Complete Guide

Is total quality management a useful management system or has it had its day?

3 min read
Business Management
What is apportionment?
What is apportionment?

Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the book-to-bill ratio?
What is the book-to-bill ratio?

Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.

2 min read
Accountants
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?

What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?

3 min read
Accountants
What is a clearing account?
What is a clearing account?

Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?

2 min read
Accountants
How to create a common-size income statement
How to create a common-size income statement

What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a compensating balance?
What is a compensating balance?

What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?

2 min read
Accountants
What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)
What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)

Is the Programme Evaluation & Review Technique a useful way to map a project?

3 min read
Business Management
Revolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?
Revolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?

Learn to differentiate between revolving and non-revolving credit

2 min read
Accountants
What is LIBOR?
What is LIBOR?

Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans

2 min read
Finance
What is an inflection point?
What is an inflection point?

Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival

2 min read
Finance

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