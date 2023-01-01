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Learn how agency theory can improve agency relationships.
How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate
Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!
Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for
Find out about the manage by exception principle and its application
Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?
Could the gross profit method be a useful financial technique for your business?
Why does your business need to know about fixed overhead volume variance?
Implement a direct material budget and take control of material purchasing costs
Learn about decentralized decision making, and how to implement it in this guide
Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.
Everything you need to know about work order management software
Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency
Is total quality management a useful management system or has it had its day?
Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.
Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.
What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?
Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?
What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?
What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?
Is the Programme Evaluation & Review Technique a useful way to map a project?
Learn to differentiate between revolving and non-revolving credit
Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans
Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival